Children’s Day 2023: 10 Best Quotes

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” — Denis Waitley
“A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” — Paulo Coelho
“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Day 2023
“Treat your kids like a darling for the first five years. For the next five years, scold them. By the time they turn sixteen, treat them like a friend. Your grown-up children are your best friends.” — Chanakya
“The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved.” — Don Bosco
“There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.” — Walt Streightiff
“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore
“Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain one once we grow up.” – Pablo Picasso
“Children are the keys of paradise.” – Eric Hoffer
