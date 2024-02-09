Chocolate Day: 7 Best Varieties to Gift Your Loved One This Valentine Week
09 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Leading upto the valentine's week, today we celebrate chocolate day!
Dark Chocolate: With higher content of cocoa, this is not everbody's favourite but is surely rich in antioxidants and makes it slightly healthier option when consumed in moderation.
Ruby chocolate: Ruby cocoa beans is like a cute pink hued chocolate with fruity flavour. There is no added colour and is true delight if you try something new.
Spicy chocolates: How about a adding spice in your life this valentine's week with flavourful chocolate with tinge of spice.
Nutty Delights: chocolates with fruits and nuts can actually bring a smile on the face.
Couverture chocolate: This is regarded as high quality buttery content which is made with pure cocoa.
White chocolate: Do not like cocoa? This is your best bet to gift your partner a buttery delight!
Milk chocolate: The white creamy chocolates melts in the mouth is little more sweet.
Semisweet chocolate: For all those diet conscious friends, this could be a good gift.
