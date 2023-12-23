Christmas 2023: 5 Lip-Smacking Rum Cake Recipes to Try on

23 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

Rum Cake is a must-have Christmas dessert. Here is a list of 5 Christmas Rum Cakes that are absolutely delicious.

Eggnog Rum Christmas Cake

Eggnog Rum Christmas cake is made with a blend of spices and glazed off with rum. `

Orange Rum Cranberry Christmas Cake

Orange Rum Cranberry Christmas cake has the essence of citrus and the sourness of Cranberry that adds more depth to the flavour.

Maple Rum Cake

Maple Rum Cake is an excellent choice for satisfying your sweet taste.

Caribbean Rum Christmas Cake

Caribbean Rum Christmas cake is baked with special Caribbean spices, dark rum, and a pat of butter.

Chocolate Rum Truffle Christmas Cake

The emulsification of dark chocolate adds more flavour to the layered Chocolate Rum Truffle Christmas cake.

