Constipation in Elderly: 8 Food Items to Avoid
Alcohol is frequently mentioned as a likely cause of constipation.
Gluten is a protein found in grains like wheat, barley, rye, spelt, kamut, and triticale. Some people may experience constipation when they eat foods that contain gluten
Processed grains and their products are lower in fiber and may be more constipating than whole grains.
Dairy appears to be another cause of constipation and adults must reduce the consumption of milk as much as possible.
Red meat contains low fibre intake which may worsen constipation
Bananas have high levels of resistant starch, which can be very binding and cause constipation.
Eating frequent portions of fried or fast foods may also increase the risk of constipation.
