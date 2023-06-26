Constipation that persists over time may indicate an underlying problem.
Dietary adjustments such as consuming more fibre-rich fruits and vegetables and drinking more water can aid your kids with constipation.
Constipation can be relieved by aloe vera juice, either on its own or in smoothies.
Apples, bananas, and peas are high-fibre foods that assist soften stools for your children.
Constipation is most frequently caused by dehydration, according to research. We can aid the stomach in removing toxins from the body by drinking enough water.
Figs are one of the most used natural treatments for pediatric constipation. Its high fibre content enhances the condition of the digestive system. Constipation is promptly relieved by figs soaked in warm water.
Anyone who experienced recurrent constipation is advised to drink apple juice.
Due to its calming impact, the menthol in peppermint tea aids in calming an upset stomach.
Consuming soaked raisins helps to strengthen the digestive system and swiftly eases constipation.
Lemons have vitamin C, an antioxidant that aids in the removal of toxins from the body.
Another constipation treatment is sesame seeds, which have high oil content and moisten the digestive system, allowing faeces to flow more easily.
