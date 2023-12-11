Constipation in Winter: 9 Foods to Get Rid of

11 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Red meat contains more fat than any other types of meat, making it more difficult to digest.

Cheese and milk along with a few dairy items, contain plenty of calcium, which might cause constipation in some people.

Processed foods are low in fibre and high in fat and processed sugar, which can slow down digestion and cause constipation.

White rice is said to be processed that can cause severe constipation

According to various studies, bananas can cause or worsen the constipation.

Drinking coffee or tea in the morning empty stomach can also cause constipation.

