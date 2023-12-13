Decoding Air India's New and Unique Saree Pantsuit Uniform by Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra, India's renowned couturier added a modern twist to traditional dress by fusing fashion and innovation.
The Air India cabin crew got a makeover with Manish Malhotra designing the uniforms for crew and pilots after 60 long years.
The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombré saree with intricate patterns
reminiscent of Indian heritage architecture (jharokha).
The ready-to-wear sarees can be optionally worn
with comfortable pants, which provides greater flexibility to female cabin crew to choose the
style
Conversely, junior
female cabin crew will wear vibrant red-to-purple ombré sarees combined with red blazers,
embodying youthfulness and energy.
The ready-to-wear sarees can be optionally worn
with comfortable pants, which provides greater flexibility to female cabin crew to choose the
style.
The ombré sarees for the senior female cabin crew will be aubergine-to-burgundy, combined
with aubergine blazers.
Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson said, "Air India's
crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe
that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script a new chapter".
He further added, "The three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India".
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: 7 Fashion Trendsetters of 2023