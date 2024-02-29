Deepika Padukone’s 6 Red Saree Looks
29 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone embraces her Indian beauty in a red silk banarsi saree paired with gold jewellery.
Deepika’s love for banarsi sarees is real! Look at her wearing this gorgeous silk drape with pulled-back hair in a bun and a gold choker necklace.
Deepika looks every bit royal in a traditional South Indian pattu saree worn in the movie Chennai Express.
The Bollywood actress leaves us awestruck in a red Banarasi saree by ace designer Sabyasachi teamed up with a statement necklace, winged eyeliner and a bright shade of red lipstick.
Deepika Padukone dons a red saree with floral jaal motifs in gold and the statement zari border work that looks stunning.
Deepika Padukone pulls off this red six-yard wonder with utmost grace.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Neha Dhupia’s 7 Blingy Looks That Will Leave You Mesmerised