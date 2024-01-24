Deepika Padukone’s 7 Royal Looks That Are Steal Worthy
24 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone gives queen vibes in a deep ochre yellow Benarasi silk drape paired with a sage green blouse.
The actress won everyone’s hearts in a classic gold pure zari Kanjeevaram sari and styled it with contrasting green jewellery.
The glam girl, Deepika stuns in a red embroidered lehenga teamed up with an off-shoulder blouse.
Deepika Padukone embraces black royalty in an elevated fishtail dress featuring an off-shoulder sleeve pattern.
Deepika looks beyond beautiful in this cobalt blue glitter saree by Sabyasachi.
The actress raises the fashion bar in a blue Kanjivaram silk saree decked up with intricate brocade embroidery.
Deepika Padukone looks like an Indian goddess in a beautiful gold embroidered lehenga and a deep-neck blouse.
