Deepika Padukone exuded a high dose of elegance in mermaid style gown with an off-shoulder neckline

05 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Deepika Padukone took over the limelight in a sculpted purple Alex Perry Gown. She complemented this eye-catchy number with subtle makeup and open tresses

Deepika Padukone has long been a fan of classic black gowns are her pictures are the biggest proof

Deepika Padukone made things classy in black and blue look dramatic polka print gown

Deepika Padukone looked resplendent in one-shoulder blue velvet gown with deep-neckline

Deepika Padukone in black can slay any damn look. The actress looked stunning in a black shimmery gown with a classy hairdo

At her wedding reception, Deepika Padukone aced red shimmery high-slit gown with smokey eye makeup and open wavy hairdo

