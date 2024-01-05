Deepika Padukone exuded a high dose of elegance in mermaid style gown with an off-shoulder neckline
Deepika Padukone took over the limelight in a sculpted purple Alex Perry Gown. She complemented this eye-catchy number with subtle makeup and open tresses
Deepika Padukone has long been a fan of classic black gowns are her pictures are the biggest proof
Deepika Padukone made things classy in black and blue look dramatic polka print gown
Deepika Padukone looked resplendent in one-shoulder blue velvet gown with deep-neckline
Deepika Padukone in black can slay any damn look. The actress looked stunning in a black shimmery gown with a classy hairdo
At her wedding reception, Deepika Padukone aced red shimmery high-slit gown with smokey eye makeup and open wavy hairdo
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tejasswi Prakash's 8 Saree Moments That Is Perfect For Bridesmaid Fashion