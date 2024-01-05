Deepika Padukone's Journey Of Becoming A Bollywood Star- AI Images
05 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
When Padukone moved to Mumbai at the age of 21, she stayed at her aunt's house.
She gained recognition in 2006 when she appeared in the music video for "Naam Hai Tera."
Seeing Deepika’s talent, Farah Khan decided to cast her in her next movie, which was originally going to be called Happy New Year.
Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Aishwarya (2006), a Kannada film directed by Indrajit Lankesh.
Deepika Padukone acted in Om Shanti Om, the 2007 film that made her debut and earned her the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.
It's not surprising that a ramp model like Deepika would stand out enough to become the next big A-list star in Bollywood.
Over her career, Padukone has won 57 awards and recognitions, including three Filmfare Awards, seven IIFA, and more.
