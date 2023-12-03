Delhi's Famous German Christmas Market is Here!
03 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Tis' the season of joy amd enjoy the 24th edition of German Christmas market in Delhi.
The much awaited and fun filled event will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of December, 2023.
It will be held at Open Space near Gate No. 14 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm.
Over 100 exhibitors will be showcasing choicest collection of Christmas decorations and other festive goodies.
There are also children's goodies & activities, stationery, garden accessories, delectable food items and beverages on sale.
There will be an exclusive palate of interesting lifestyle products - designer home accessories, high end fashion wear and lots more for everyone.
This vibrant has something for everyone and just cannot be missed!
It costs Rs 500 per person and is free for children below 12 years.
