Dhanteras 2023: Brighten Your Diwali with These 8 Rangoli Designs
10 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
For Diwali inspired theme, create a diya rangoli design to illuminate your home.
Making Rangoli by using flowers will infuse your home with a delightful fragrance.
You can also try this kind of minimalistic design if you are a beginner in rangoli making.
Embrace symmetry by making geometric rangoli designs featuring triangles, and squares, and fill them with contrasting colours.
Start your festivities with the blessings of Lord Ganesha and create a rangoli featuring him.
Brighten your home by adding a spiritual aura to your celebration of Radha Krishna’s love.
The Peacock rangoli design is a classic and symbolises beauty and grace.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Benefits of Eating Custard Apples During Winters