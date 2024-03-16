Diabetes Control Tips: 7 Changes to Make in Your 30s
16 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sedentary lifestyle majorly risks diabetes. Therefore, healthy sleep cycles, stress management among other things becomes of foremost importance.
More Fruits: Include more fruit bowls in your diet routine to build strength, have more vitamin C.
Weight Loss: Obesity is a major risk factor of type 2 diabetes. As we age, maintaining healthy weight is important.
Active Lifestyle: Do more yoga or have regular workout routine to maintain healthy metabolism.
Legumes: Add more legumes, chickpeas etc to get the required fibre, protein and nutrients for lowering risk of glucose imbalance.
Fibre Rich Diet: Fibre foods help to slow digestion, absorb nutrients and keep you full longer reducing cravings.
Healthy Fats: Have nuts and seeds, use olive oil and identify such healthy fats.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Rana Ratan Singh