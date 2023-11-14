Diabetes Diet: 7 Low-Sugar Dry Fruits to Balance Glucose Levels

14 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, walnuts are a heart-healthy choice. They also have a lower sugar content compared to some other nuts.

Almonds are a nutrient-packed option with protein, healthy fats, and fiber. They have a relatively low impact on blood sugar.

High in selenium and healthy fats, Brazil nuts offer a nutrient boost with a relatively lower impact on blood glucose.

Hazelnuts provide a mix of nutrients, including fibre and healthy fats, making them a diabetes-friendly choice for snacking.

While slightly higher in sugar compared to other nuts, cashews are still a good source of healthy fats and can be enjoyed in moderation.

With a good balance of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, pistachios are a satisfying and low-sugar nut choice for diabetes management.

Macadamia nuts are low in carbohydrates and contain monounsaturated fats, making them a suitable choice for those managing diabetes.

