Diabetes Diet: 9 Low GI Indian Sweets You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free
Kaju Katli: The GI of Kaju Katli ranges from 40 to 45, and is a delicious sweet dish that's with nuts and saffron. To make it diabetes-friendly, use stevia to make Kaju Katli.
Sandesh is a popular Bengali sweet dish. The GI of Sandesh is 30-34. To make it diabetes-friendly, use jaggery to make this sweet dish.
Petha has a GI of 35. If you are a diabetic and want to have it, make sure to consume it sugar-free
Sheer Khurma has a GI of 30-35. The sweet dish is mainly prepared to Celebrate Eid. You can also sweeten it with jaggery as well.
Nariyal Laddoo is made with coconut and jaggery. It has a low GI of 30
Chena Murki is a popular Bengali dish made of cheese, cottage and cardamom powder. The GI of this dish is around 40.
Shrikhand has a GI of 40-45. To make it diabetic-friendly, use date jaggery instead of sugar.
Anjeer Barfi is a safe alternative for diabetes. It's the healthiest barfi one can consume and has a GI of 35-40.
Modak is a super-amazing sweet dish that is specially prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. You will be surprised to know that its GI ranges from 35-40
