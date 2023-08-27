Diabetes: This Spice From Your Kitchen Can Control Blood Sugar Levels
27 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Diabetes can prove to be troublesome as it effects eye, kidney, and heart.
There is one traditional Indian spice that can safeguard against diabetes
One of them is the javitri or mace that is distinguished by its aromatic fragrance.
Also known as Nutmeg, it includes a variety of antioxidants.
Consuming javitri in food and tea lowers the chance of developing diabetes.
The antioxidants in javitri neutralise free radicals and oxidative stress.
Garam masala includes javitri, it would be preferable to add one or two mace flowers to tea and drink it.
You can have tea with just javitri and lemon. Bring water to a boil, add javitri flowers, jaggery if required.
