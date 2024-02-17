Disha Parmar-Inspired 7 Hairstyle To Elevate Your Traditional Look
17 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sleek and Straight: Disha Parmar flaunts a sleek, straight hairdo that gracefully complements her vibrant red attire, giving her a classic and sophisticated appearance.
Classic Bun with Flowers: Disha Parmar looks timeless with her hair pulled back into a neat bun, accentuated with a ring of delicate white flowers, perfect for a traditional Indian look.
Elegant pony: Disha Parmar exudes elegance with her hair styled in a voluminous pony with loose curls at the end, paired with a shimmering white outfit that adds a touch of glamour.
Side-swept Fishtail Braid: Disha Parmar looks enchanting with her hair styled in a side-swept fishtail braid, adorned with subtle green embellishments, offering a contemporary twist on a classic braid.
Braided Elegance: Disha Parmar showcases a side-parted hairstyle with a delicate braid, adding a romantic flair to her serene green outfit.
Vibrant and Vivacious: Her hair, styled in loose curls with a maang tikka, complements her bright orange outfit, reflecting a lively and spirited vibe.
Flowing Waves: Disha Parmar looks chic with her hair styled in soft waves, giving a modern twist to her traditional ensemble.
Thanks For Reading!
