Disha Parmar's Postpartum Diet And Fitness Plan For Weight Loss
22 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Disha Parmar the "Bade Ache Lagte Hai" fame actor has always memerised her fans with her beauty and now she is also setting some serious fitness goals
Disha is an inspiration to all the new moms as she has managed to maintain a healthy weight postpartum
Disha indulges in jogging and walking and sometimes she also likes doing Pilates which keeps her overall weight in check.
Disha consumes a low-card high-protein diet that is full of nutrients and vitamins and keeps her fuller for an extended duration.
Disha Parmar prefers eating home-cooked meals over food from outside as it contains less amount of sodium, saturated fat, total fat, and overall calories
Disha's favourite street food is golpappe and bhelpuri which is still less on carbs but instantly refreshes her tastebuds
