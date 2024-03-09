In latest Instagram photoshoot, Disha Patani stole hearts with her Mastani-inspired Sharara suit.
Disha Patani ditched her usual casuals and donned a sheer anarkali kurta with a heavily embellished sharara.
Disha Patani struck some elegant poses for the Instagram photoshoot
For glam picks, Disha Patani chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, gloss lips, perfect brows, beaming highlighter and glowing skin.
The MS Dhoni actress flaunted a high dose of elegance in ethnic avatar.
Disha Patani accessorised her look with Statement jhumkas and intricate Passa.
Fans complimented Disha Patani and compared her look to Deepika Padukone in Bajaro Mastani.
Side-parted open tresses complemented Disha Patani's elegant attire.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Radhika Merchant's 10 Bewitching Moments in Exquisite Lehenga and Statement Jewellery