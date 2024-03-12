Disha Patani recently attended an award show which was held in Mumbai
For the event, Disha Patani adorned a stunning red deep-neck gown with backless detailing
Disha Patani struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Disha Patani sets the internet ablaze with her stunning red look
Disha Patani complemented her look with minimal accessories and subtle glam
Disha Patani is an epitome of elegance in stunning red gown
For hairdo, Disha Patani kept her hair tied in a messy high bun
Disha Patani in red is the definition of sophisticated elegance
