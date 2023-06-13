Disha Patani Then & Now: 10 Pics to See Actor's Complete Evolution
This picture is from Disha's first photoshoot. The actress made her debut with Telugu film Loafer
Disha Patani also had her days when she opted for retro looks
Disha made her Bollywood debut on the big screen with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
With her peaches-and-cream glow in place, Disha wisely placed her bets on pastels for her first round of appearances in 2016
After that, Disha went with bold makeup looks and outfits to dazzle at red-carpet
Disha began adding dramatic eye makeup and colour eyeshadows to her looks
Disha Patani in simple traditional attires and minimal glam proves how much she loves to go low-key at particular events.
Disha Patani has always experimented with different hairstyles, that even made her look more stunning.
When Disha try's something new, she's ready to go all out, especially with silhouette dresses
