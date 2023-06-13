Disha Patani Then & Now: 10 Pics to See Actor's Complete Evolution

13 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

This picture is from Disha's first photoshoot. The actress made her debut with Telugu film Loafer

Disha Patani also had her days when she opted for retro looks

Disha made her Bollywood debut on the big screen with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

With her peaches-and-cream glow in place, Disha wisely placed her bets on pastels for her first round of appearances in 2016

After that, Disha went with bold makeup looks and outfits to dazzle at red-carpet

Disha began adding dramatic eye makeup and colour eyeshadows to her looks

Disha Patani in simple traditional attires and minimal glam proves how much she loves to go low-key at particular events.

Disha Patani has always experimented with different hairstyles, that even made her look more stunning.

When Disha try's something new, she's ready to go all out, especially with silhouette dresses

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 13 Times Disha Patani Was Unbeatable With Her Hotness

 Find Out More