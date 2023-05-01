Fitness Lessons Every Fan Can Love From Disha Patani

01 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Disha Patani works out six days a week and visits the gym twice a day.

Disha Patani is a trained gymnast who also enjoys kickboxing

Swimming and Pilates are also crucial parts of Disha Patani's fitness routine.

Disha Patani dedicatedly does her workout everyday to maintain fit and healthy lifestyle

Disha is known for her hot physique which is a result of her dedicated fitness routine

Disha Patani also stays positive and keeps healthy mind for balanced lifestyle

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Selling Golgappas to Smashing an IPL Hundred - Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Tale

 Find Out More