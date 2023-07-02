Disha Patani stole the show in rose pink high-slit gown with plunging neckline
Disha Patani struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Disha Patani's strappy outfit featured a ribbed bustline with flowy bottom and bold thigh-high side slit
Disha Patani served incredible fashion moments at Grazia Millennial Awards 2023
Disha Patani complemented her outfit with wavy tresses and stunning earrings
Disha Patani delighted her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her latest set of pics
For glam picks, Disha went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, ample mascara and sharp contour
Disha Patani's rose-pink outfit left fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes of
