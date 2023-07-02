Disha Patani stole the show in rose pink high-slit gown with plunging neckline

02 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Disha Patani struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Disha Patani's strappy outfit featured a ribbed bustline with flowy bottom and bold thigh-high side slit

Disha Patani served incredible fashion moments at Grazia Millennial Awards 2023

Disha Patani complemented her outfit with wavy tresses and stunning earrings

Disha Patani delighted her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her latest set of pics

For glam picks, Disha went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, ample mascara and sharp contour

Disha Patani's rose-pink outfit left fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes of

