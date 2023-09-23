Disha Patani soars the temperature with her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram
Disha Patani struck some amazing poses in glamourous belted high-waisted mini dress in black.
For glampicks, the actress opted for dewy makeup base, dazzling highlighter, striking red lip shade and blushed cheeks
Disha opted for open wavy bouncy tresses to gave a finishing touch
Disha surely knows how to make several heads turn with her bold fashion appearances.
Disha complemented her look with high heels and black handbag.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Biryani To Samosa, 6 Indian Foods With Disputed Origins