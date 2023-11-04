Diwali 2023: 10 Countries Other Than India That Celebrate Diwali
The festival of lights in the United Kingdom is vividly celebrated with lighting diyas and more.
Diwali in Nepal is celebrated as 'Tihar' and is celebrated for 5 long days.
With many cultural events ,and fireworks Canada too celebrates the festival Diwali in grand style,
Even in the islands of Fiji, Diwali is observed as a public holiday and is celebrated by the Indo-Fijian community.
The Southeast Asian country Malaysia celebrates Diwali for five days. The Hindu community in this nation enthusiastically celebrates the festival.
Did you know the small country of Mauritius also celebrates Diwali? Due to the Indian diaspora, Diwali is a major festival.
The small islands of New Zealand also celebrate the festival of lights in grand style by the Indian community
The celebration of Diwali in Singapore happens in the best ways possible. The Indian population decorates the streets, homes and businesses.
The Tamil community in Sri Lanka celebrates the festival of lights by lighting small lamps.
The festival of Diwali in Trinidad and Tobago holds cultural events, music, dance, and traditional cuisines.
