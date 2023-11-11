Diwali Glow: 11 Makeup-Free Beauty Tips

11 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

For a healthy glow, start with a clean slate and replenish your skin with hydration

A gentle exfoliating scrub will smooth away rough patches and reveal a brighter complexion

Chilled cucumbers or ice cubes wrapped in a soft cloth can be used to depuff and energize your eyes

For an extra dose of glow, apply a hydrating or brightening face mask to your skin

Use a spoolie brush and a dab of gel, shape your brows to frame your face

Make your natural lashes stand out with a lash curler and a swipe of clear mascara

Choose a tinted moisturizer that matches your skin tone for a subtle hint of coverage

A hydrating lip balm or a dab of coconut oil will keep your lips soft and supple

Add a tint of color your cheeks with a natural-looking blush.

For added shine and bounce, nourish your hair with a deep conditioning treatment or a homemade hair mask

For a truly radiant Diwali look, embrace your natural beauty and let your confidence shine through

Thanks For Reading!

