Diwali Glow: 11 Makeup-Free Beauty Tips
11 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
For a healthy glow, start with a clean slate and replenish your skin with hydration
A gentle exfoliating scrub will smooth away rough patches and reveal a brighter complexion
Chilled cucumbers or ice cubes wrapped in a soft cloth can be used to depuff and energize your eyes
For an extra dose of glow, apply a hydrating or brightening face mask to your skin
Use a spoolie brush and a dab of gel, shape your brows to frame your face
Make your natural lashes stand out with a lash curler and a swipe of clear mascara
Choose a tinted moisturizer that matches your skin tone for a subtle hint of coverage
A hydrating lip balm or a dab of coconut oil will keep your lips soft and supple
Add a tint of color your cheeks with a natural-looking blush.
For added shine and bounce, nourish your hair with a deep conditioning treatment or a homemade hair mask
For a truly radiant Diwali look, embrace your natural beauty and let your confidence shine through
