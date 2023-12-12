Diya Kumari's 9 Saree Looks That Speak of Her Royalty
12 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Diya Kumari is an Indian politician from BJP. She runs her own foundation for welfare of women.
Princess Diya Kumari has been elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
Diya Kumari from Rajasthan is the grand daughter of Man Singh II, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur.
Diya Kumari's peach fuzz saree is the latest trend and Pantone's colour of the year you need in your wardrobe.
Even a simple pink chiffon saree can be carried with grace and Diya Kumari is an example of this.
Diya Kumari is a true fashion icon in this dual tone silk saree.
Having a range of colours, Kumari's beige heavily embellished wide-bordered saree is a good addition for wedding season.
Diya Kumari's floral saree is perfect addition for everyday light wear traditional attire.
Diya Kumari looks simple and classy in typical Rajasthani lehariya saree.
Diya Kumari donned a powder blue embroidered saree. A go-to saree for parties.
