Dunki Actor Taapsee Pannu’s Stylish Saree Moments
21 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Taapsee Pannu aced the timeless look in a red organza saree featuring gota work and hand-painted black fuchsias.
Taapsee Pannu made a statement in a yellow dhoti saree that bore detailed gold embroidery work. The tiny flowers adorned saree's neckline.
Taapsee Pannu made heads turn in a classic printed red and green saree.
Taapsee Pannu opted for a beautiful blush pink saree and paired it with a matching embroidered jacket.
Take style cues from Taapsee Pannu for the next occasion and choose a sophisticated green ruffle saree with a black bralette.
Taapsee Pannu enters her 'Haseena' mode with a dark blue saree.
Taapsee Pannu styled her traditional red brown saree with a belt in the middle.
