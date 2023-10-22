Durga Puja 2023: 8 Bengali Sweets to Try at Home

22 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Kheer Kadam: A layered sweet made with rasgullas at the centre, coated with a layer of khoya and finally garnished with desiccated coconut.

Mishti Doi: Sweet yoghurt made with caramelised sugar and often flavoured with cardamom.

Sandesh: A delightful sweet made from fresh paneer and flavoured with cardamom or saffron.

Rasmalai: Soft cheese patties soaked in a creamy, saffron-flavoured milk syrup.

Malpua: A deep-fried pancake made from a batter form of milk and soaked in sugar syrup.

Cham Cham: Similar to rasgulla but with a cylindrical shape, it's often stuffed with khoya and flavoured with cardamom.

Rasgulla: Soft, spongy cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup. You can try making these at home, especially during Durga Puja.

Pantua: A sweet made with fried cottage cheese balls, similar to gulab jamun but often with a unique taste.

