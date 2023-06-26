Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Tempting Recipes to Try at Home
26 Jun, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Biryani is a flavorful rice dish cooked with aromatic spices, tender meat
Various types of kebabs are prepared, such as Seekh Kebabs, Shami Kebabs, and Chapli Kebabs
Pulao is another rice dish that is commonly made during Eid al Adha
The centerpiece of the Eid ul Adha feast is often a roasted whole lamb or goat
Haleem is a rich and hearty meat stew made with a combination of lentils, meat (usually beef or mutton), and wheat.
Nihari is a deliciously smooth flour based mutton stew of slow cooked in a myriad of spices.
Sheer Khurma is a traditional dessert made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and nuts.
It's mango season, so do try mango pudding this Eid
This pineapple yogurt snack cup is a healthy snack to try
