Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Tempting Recipes to Try at Home

26 Jun, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Biryani is a flavorful rice dish cooked with aromatic spices, tender meat

Various types of kebabs are prepared, such as Seekh Kebabs, Shami Kebabs, and Chapli Kebabs

Pulao is another rice dish that is commonly made during Eid al Adha

The centerpiece of the Eid ul Adha feast is often a roasted whole lamb or goat

Haleem is a rich and hearty meat stew made with a combination of lentils, meat (usually beef or mutton), and wheat.

Nihari is a deliciously smooth flour based mutton stew of slow cooked in a myriad of spices.

Sheer Khurma is a traditional dessert made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and nuts.

It's mango season, so do try mango pudding this Eid

This pineapple yogurt snack cup is a healthy snack to try

