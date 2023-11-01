Elevate Your Fashion Game with Janhvi Kapoor's 9 Iconic Looks - INPics
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress looks like a patakha in this gorgeous beige lehenga with minimal golden embellishment.
This cut-out blue dress with ruffle detailing looks stunning on our favourite dress.
The actor looks like a fictional character in this white and lavender dress paired with pink heels.
This asymmetric dress in the shade of brown paired with nude heels has our heart.
Janhvi surely looks like a princess in this elegant white tube dress with a silver belt.
Don’t miss out on this hottest number of the season, Janhvi Kapoor looks like a fire in this brown bodycon dress.
Janhvi proves that beauty lies in simplicity by gracing this cotton saree in the share of red.
The Bollywood actress has won everyone’s heart in this extraordinary silver dress paired with matching heels.
