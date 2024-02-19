Esha Deol's 6 Ethnic Looks That Showcases Her Timeless Elegance
19 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Esha Deol leaves everyone spellbound in an embroidered blouse that features a chain detailing and matching skirt, reflecting a subtle and profound charm.
Esha deol stands as a symbol of timeless beauty in an olive green lehenga set styled with a heavy matching neckpiece and earrings.
Esha Deol embodies grace in a corset-style top and a floral skirt that gives modern bridesmaid inspiration.
Esha Deol showcases her charismatic beauty in a light pink lehenga paired with a matching blouse and dupatta.
Esha Deol embraces the Indian look in this peach lehenga that embodies floral embroidery work. The blue emerald necklace adds a touch of sheer elegance.
Esha Deol enchants her fans in this heavily embroidered saree paired with a full-sleeve matching blouse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: It's Janhvi Kapoor's Saree World And We're Living in it