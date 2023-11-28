Esha Gupta's TOP 11 Fitness Mantras For Toned Body
Esha Gupta embraces yoga for a fit and balanced lifestyle, as it enables her to stay fit and glow naturally.
Esha Gupta is known for her toned and sculpted body. The 38-year-old star achieves this through a lot of cardio, strength training, and yoga.
Esha Gupta included cycling, running, and even swimming to burn calories and improve her heart health.
Esha Gupta increases her metabolism by incorporating squats, lunges and planks into her routine.
Esha Gupta has also tried her hands on pole dancing to not just stay fit but also burn stress.
Esha Gupta starts her day with a hot cup of black coffee.
Esha Gupta tries to include fruits and healthy snacks in her diet plan.
Esha Gupta is an avid egg eater who prefers boiled eggs or egg white omelettes.
Esha Gupta prefers to eat as much as homemade meals like dal-rice or cheela.
