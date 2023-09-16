Exercises For Kids: 20-Minute Easy Workout to Practice Everyday

16 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

In this sedentary lifestyle, it is important for children to have a routine of physical activity everyday.

Stretching exercises is important for kids to improve flexibility and mobility of joints.

Side Stretch: It helps stretch the arms, back and abdomen area. Good exercise to begin the routine with.

Skipping: It is one of the best exercises for children. It is a full-body workout that strengthens the body.

Squats: Help to maintain balance, good for thigh fat, and boost leg strength.

Toe Touches: It helps to elongate the spine and is good for posture.

Spot Running: Running is a good exercise for building stamina. While going out is not always possible, few minute on the spot run can help too.

Lunges: Soft lunges can help to boost leg strength and thighs.

Yoga: Trying different easy yoga poses can help to boost both physical and mental strength.

Tree pose: it is good for body balance and posture in kids.

Meditation- 2 minute meditation everyday can help increase concentration, focus and memory in children.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Side Effects of Consuming Ajwain

 Find Out More