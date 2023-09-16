Exercises For Kids: 20-Minute Easy Workout to Practice Everyday
16 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
In this sedentary lifestyle, it is important for children to have a routine of physical activity everyday.
Stretching exercises is important for kids to improve flexibility and mobility of joints.
Side Stretch: It helps stretch the arms, back and abdomen area. Good exercise to begin the routine with.
Skipping: It is one of the best exercises for children. It is a full-body workout that strengthens the body.
Squats: Help to maintain balance, good for thigh fat, and boost leg strength.
Toe Touches: It helps to elongate the spine and is good for posture.
Spot Running: Running is a good exercise for building stamina. While going out is not always possible, few minute on the spot run can help too.
Lunges: Soft lunges can help to boost leg strength and thighs.
Yoga: Trying different easy yoga poses can help to boost both physical and mental strength.
Tree pose: it is good for body balance and posture in kids.
Meditation- 2 minute meditation everyday can help increase concentration, focus and memory in children.
