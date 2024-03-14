Farida Jalal's 7 Splendid Ethnic Moments With That Retro Twist
14 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Farida Jalal has served soma major fashion goals that we must take inspiration from.
Farida Jalal probably started the choker trend on saree way ahead of its time!
Farida Jalal shows how to ace that paasa with green-golden suit and that nose ring is just amazing!
Farida Jalal retro magic in simple floral saree and jhumkas is a classic fashion pick!
Farida Jalal's look from this song with Rajesh Khanna is an iconic moment where she wore drop earrings with blingy sea green saree and that eye liner!
Farida Jalal paired her simple red and white saree with oxidised jhumkas a beautiful nose ring (nath) and long necklace
Daijaan or DJ from K3G as our heart and her simple yet elegant suits said it all.
Farida Jalal has done some iconic roles like in DDLJ and her royal blue printed suit is quite a takeaway!
Veteran actor's famous TV show 'Shararat' was a favourite for everyone and she gracefully aced every simple saree look.
