10 Best Photos Of Samantha Prabhu In A Saree
Samantha opted this larger-than-life couture saree, paired with an off-shoulder golden blouse for her engagement with Naga Chaitanya.
Samantha looks ravishing in this golden Anavila saree, paired with a collared blouse and a belt.
Samantha dazzled in this full gold Pattu saree from the brand, Raw Mango.
Samantha's simple blue Chanderi saree look can be a perfect outfit inspiration for any low-key occasion.
Samantha looks immaculate in this Sabyasachi saree that she opted for Akhil Akkineni's engagement.
Samantha opted for this simple pink Anavila saree for an audio launch event.
Samantha's half saree look from one of her recent films takes simplicity and elegance to another level.
The actress is serving some major fashion goals in this stripe saree from Archana and Puneet.
Samantha looks so effortless in this ajrakh print saree, paired with a fully embroidered handmade blouse.
This Anita Dongre blue saree paired with a halter neck blouse is one look nobody is getting over for the longest time.
