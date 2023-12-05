10 Glamourous And Stylish Looks of Triptii Dimri
Tripti Dimri never fails to amaze the fashion critics with her impeccable styling. Here's a round-up of her most stylish looks:
Triptii Dimri looks regal in a cream kurta set with a velvet purple dupatta.
Triptii Dimri looks smoking hot in a red dress with a thigh-high slit with bold red lips.
Triptii Dimri oozes elegance in an ivory lehenga elevated with fine crystals and pearls.
Triptii Dimri glows in a shimmery gown with a deep neckline that comes with a thigh-high slit.
Triptii Dimri sparkles in a sheer white saree with a hot sequin saree.
Triptii Dimri oozes hotness in an asymmertical gown with halter neckline.
Triptii Dimri looks like a vision to behold in a cotton candy saree with a deep neckline blouse.
