10 Glamourous And Stylish Looks of Triptii Dimri

05 Dec, 2023

Tanya Garg

Tripti Dimri never fails to amaze the fashion critics with her impeccable styling. Here's a round-up of her most stylish looks:

Triptii Dimri looks regal in a cream kurta set with a velvet purple dupatta.

Triptii Dimri looks smoking hot in a red dress with a thigh-high slit with bold red lips.

Triptii Dimri oozes elegance in an ivory lehenga elevated with fine crystals and pearls.

Triptii Dimri glows in a shimmery gown with a deep neckline that comes with a thigh-high slit.

Triptii Dimri sparkles in a sheer white saree with a hot sequin saree.

Triptii Dimri oozes hotness in an asymmertical gown with halter neckline.

Triptii Dimri looks like a vision to behold in a cotton candy saree with a deep neckline blouse.

