10 Iconic looks of Rashmika Mandanna that you cannot miss
01 Dec, 2023
Simran Keswani
Rashmika Mandanna glows in a shimmering beige saree with delicate mirror work, her smile as radiant as her sparkling attire.
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in an ombre red-pink saree, accentuated with intricate gold trim, embodying classic grace with a contemporary flair.
Rashmika Mandanna looks radiant as she clads in an ethereal cream saree adorned with intricate lace and shimmering embellishments.
Rashmika Mandanna charms in a playful striped saree in hues of pink and yellow, showcasing a fresh and joyful take on traditional wear.
Rashmika Mandanna strikes a pose in an elegant black saree, creating a silhouette that melds contemporary chic with classic beauty
Rashmika Mandanna enchants in a blush pink saree with exquisite floral embroidery and a shimmering border, radiating understated glamour.
Rashmika Mandanna exudes timeless sophistication in a sheer, champagne-hued saree complemented by classic gold Jewellery
Rashmika Mandanna captivates in a sleek black saree, striking a balance between bold allure and sophisticated simplicity.
Rashmika Mandanna is a portrait of grace in an off-white saree with golden accents, blending traditional elegance with a touch of modern charm.
Rashmika Mandanna beams in a sunny orange saree, her attire echoing the vibrant spirit of a bright and cheerful day.
