10 Trendy Indian Hairstyles for Women to Try in 2024
Elevate your look with a paranda braid, and don't forget your accessorise your hair as much as possible.
A bun with matha patti is the 2023 trend that will follow in 2024 as well. Make sure you keep it chic and elegant.
Zari French Braid can look challenging to make, but trust me you can never go wrong with it.
Finding your regular bun boring? Switch to an elegant twisted bun, which is trendy and classy to nail any wedding or reception party look.
Chotli braid comes in handy for bad hair days too. It is an elegant hairstyle whose tutorials are easily available online.
Ringlet Bun With Gajra looks like a chic hairdo that can accentuate any look, be it for pre-wedding festivities or the first Diwali party after the wedding.
Pinned-back twisted ropes are a go-to hairstyle for their brides-to-be and even those attending a special event.
Windswept waves are simple and evergreen. Just make sure you brush them well!
Got them? Flaun them! Diffuse your curls and look party-ready in no time.
