11 Ways to Style Trendy Pattu Silk Saree Blouse in 2024
01 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Contrasting colour: Choose a starkly opposite colour from your saree and get your blouse stitched in that colour. You can try green over pink, blue over magenta, red over yellow and purple over white.
Matching colour: Pick the colour of your saree and get a blouse stitched in the same colour. This exudes simplicity and style.
Embellished back: If your saree is fully woven or embroidered, you should wear a relatively simpler blouse. However, you can experiment with the back of your blouse and get it embellished with stones, embroidery or jewelled patterns.
Puffed sleeves: A puffed sleeve blouse instantly amps up your style from average to unique. Do not experiment a lot with your look if you are opting for this blouse style.
Plain blouse: Nothing else spreads more elegance than a plain silk fabric properly stitched to fit your curves. Choose any colour or match the colour of your saree to wear the simplest blouse.
Tissue blouse: This is going to be one of the biggest trends this year. Choose a shiny yet basic plain blouse piece in a tissue silk fabric and wear it with your Pattu silk saree.
Collared blouse: While you'd think that this style looks dated today, you'd be surprised to know that it's still one of the most preferred styles for royalties, especially in the winter. Wear it before you reject it!
Patchwork blouse: Another easy way to make your Pattu silk saree look stand out is to wear a patchwork blouse. Buy a good embroidered patch from the market and get it stitched on the sleeves or the back of your blouse for a heavier look.
Traditional blouse: Now this is the safest style you can opt for and you will never go wrong with it. A traditional blouse piece comes with your Pattu silk saree. Simply get it stitched with elbow-length sleeves and a round neckline.
Statement sleeves: You can go big on the design and work on your sleeves while wearing your Pattu silk saree. Get the sleeves embroidered or get it fully embellished with jewels and trinkets - everything is possible.
