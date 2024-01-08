12 Jawdropping Lehenga Looks of Nysa Devgan to Bookmark in 2024
08 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Nysa Devgan looks absolutely stunning in her latest lehenga look.
Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan wears a beautiful sequin pastel lehenga.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter looks picture-perfect in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.
Nysa Devgan looks lovely in another pastel creation by Manish Malhotra.
Isn't this voluminous peach lehenga just perfect for Nysa Devgan?
Nysa Devgan dresses up for a wedding in this powder blue lehenga. Gorgeous, no?
With that perfectly toned body, Nysa Devgn looks all ready to step into the glamour world.
Nysa Devgn, the eldest child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, knows how to radiate glamour in an ethnic outfit.
Here, she wears another blue-coloured lehenga with sleek jewellery. She looks dreamy.
And what about this white? Nysa Devgn exudes simplicity and glamour in this outfit.
This deep red is definitely Nysa's colour. Do you agree?
This shade of red does wonders on Nyka's skin. She looks so stunning.
