7 Celeb-Inspired Hairstyles For Glamorous Locks From Anant & Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Functions
04 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sonam Kapoor's hair is styled in a sophisticated low bun, offering a refined and polished look that pairs well with her glittering black gown.
Karisma Kapoor takes a modern take on a classic look, featuring a braid wrapped around the crown, creating an air of vintage sophistication that's both timeless and chic.
Alia Bhatt's hair is gracefully arranged in a side-swept style with loose waves, enhanced by a delicate maang tikka that traces her profile, adding a touch of royalty to her golden attire.
Shloka Ambani hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back look that cascades into a long, elegant braid, perfectly complementing the detailed work of her traditional attire.
Deepika Padukone showcases a traditional braided look adorned with classic gold jewellery, creating a statement of elegance that beautifully ties in with her golden outfit.
Janhvi kapoor dons a glamorous side-parted hairstyle with soft waves, which gracefully complements her sparkling purple saree and dazzling choker necklace.
Isha Ambani sports a simple yet chic ponytail, with a textured wrap around the base, paired with vibrant green earrings that add colour to her red outfit.
