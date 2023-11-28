7 Lehenga Looks of Alaya F That You Should Bookmark For The Wedding Season

28 Nov, 2023

Simran Keswani

Alaya F exudes a fusion of tradition and modern flair in a silver embellished lehenga, styled with a plunging neckline blouse and a whimsically frilled dupatta.

Alaya F makes a bold statement in a sultry red lehenga featuring, intricate detailed sequins work, paired with a modern bralette-style blouse.

Alaya F is the picture of spring in a floral print lehenga, pairing it with a deep neckline blouse, accented by a soft wavy hairstyle and understated makeup.

Alaya is a vision in a burnt orange hue lehenga, the delicate floral motifs epitomize spring, paired with a golden embellished choli.

Alaya F brings a bohemian twist to traditional wear in a pleated, multicolored lehenga paired with a bold rust-orange choli.

Alaya F is an epitome of glamour in a black sequinned lehenga, paired with a studded bustier blouse adorned with tassels, complemented by subtle ear studs for an understated elegance.

Alaya F looks brighter than the sun in an embellished yellow lehenga teamed with one-shoulder choli exuding a modern twist

