7 Sonam Kapoor-Inspired Off-Shoulder Looks for a Chic Summer

04 Mar, 2024

Simran Keswani

Sonam Kapoor captivates in a deep blue off-shoulder dress, the simplicity of the design elevated by her addition of classic black gloves for a touch of sophistication.

Exuding romantic flair, Sonam Kapoor stuns in a bold red off-shoulder gown adorned with rose appliques, the dress flowing beautifully to create a vision of beauty and grace.

Sonam Kapoor looks charming and chic in a coordinating floral off-shoulder crop top and skirt ensemble, ideal for an elegant summer party.

In a mustard yellow off-shoulder gown with a full, flowing skirt, Sonam Kapoor commands attention, channeling the grandeur of a red-carpet event.

Sonam kapoor dazzles in an off-shoulder bodycon dress that glitters with every movement, perfect for making a grand entrance at an upscale evening affair.

Sonam Kapoor looks effortlessly graceful in an off-shoulder floral dress, ideal for daytime events and spring weddings.

Sonam Kapoor presents a stunning look in a crimson off-shoulder dress accented with a broad belt, embodying a blend of contemporary style and timeless elegance.

