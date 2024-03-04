7 Sonam Kapoor-Inspired Off-Shoulder Looks for a Chic Summer
04 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sonam Kapoor captivates in a deep blue off-shoulder dress, the simplicity of the design elevated by her addition of classic black gloves for a touch of sophistication.
Exuding romantic flair, Sonam Kapoor stuns in a bold red off-shoulder gown adorned with rose appliques, the dress flowing beautifully to create a vision of beauty and grace.
Sonam Kapoor looks charming and chic in a coordinating floral off-shoulder crop top and skirt ensemble, ideal for an elegant summer party.
In a mustard yellow off-shoulder gown with a full, flowing skirt, Sonam Kapoor commands attention, channeling the grandeur of a red-carpet event.
Sonam kapoor dazzles in an off-shoulder bodycon dress that glitters with every movement, perfect for making a grand entrance at an upscale evening affair.
Sonam Kapoor looks effortlessly graceful in an off-shoulder floral dress, ideal for daytime events and spring weddings.
Sonam Kapoor presents a stunning look in a crimson off-shoulder dress accented with a broad belt, embodying a blend of contemporary style and timeless elegance.
