7 Stylish Saree Moments Of Radhika Merchant
27 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Radhika Merchant dazzles in a sequined saree, adding a touch of sparkle to her look.
Radhika Merchant experiments with a fusion saree, combining traditional and modern elements for a unique style.
Radhika Merchant radiates pastel perfection in a light pink saree, perfect for a daytime event.
Ambani's Bahu Radhika Merchant oozes a Princess Jasmine vibe as she dons an aqua-blue sequin saree
Radhika Merchant looked like a vision of spring in a delicate pastel green saree that effortlessly complemented her natural beauty.
Exuding drama in a black saree, Radhika Merchant is a vision to behold in this look.
Radhika Merchant was the epitome of elegance and glamour as she stepped out in a dazzling grey sequin saree paired with a breathtaking floral blouse.
