7 Times Divyanka Tripathi Captivated Us In Ethnic Ensembles

02 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

In a striking pleated teal saree with a high-neck sheer overlay blouse, Divyanka Tirpathi exudes modern elegance.

Embellished with intricate embroidery, Divyanka Tripathi looks regal in a traditional lehenga, complete with heavy jewellery.

Divyanka Tripathi radiates simplicity and grace in a classic white saree adorned with subtle embroidery.

Sporting a vibrant purple ethnic suit with gold detailing, Divyanka Tripathi's look is cheerfully traditional.

Draped in a rich red embroidered suit, Divyanka Tripathi captures the essence of festive elegance.

Divyanka Tripathi is the epitome of ethereal beauty in a white lace ensemble, adding a touch of vintage charm.

Clad in a simple yet chic yellow salwar suit, Divyanka Tripathi presents a picture of understated sophistication.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar Inspired 8 Chic Hairstyles to Recreate This Festive Season

 Find Out More