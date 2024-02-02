7 Times Divyanka Tripathi Captivated Us In Ethnic Ensembles
02 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a striking pleated teal saree with a high-neck sheer overlay blouse, Divyanka Tirpathi exudes modern elegance.
Embellished with intricate embroidery, Divyanka Tripathi looks regal in a traditional lehenga, complete with heavy jewellery.
Divyanka Tripathi radiates simplicity and grace in a classic white saree adorned with subtle embroidery.
Sporting a vibrant purple ethnic suit with gold detailing, Divyanka Tripathi's look is cheerfully traditional.
Draped in a rich red embroidered suit, Divyanka Tripathi captures the essence of festive elegance.
Divyanka Tripathi is the epitome of ethereal beauty in a white lace ensemble, adding a touch of vintage charm.
Clad in a simple yet chic yellow salwar suit, Divyanka Tripathi presents a picture of understated sophistication.
