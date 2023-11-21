7 Times Neha Sharma Ruled The Fashion Game
21 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Oozing an aura of timeless elegance, Neha Sharma turns heads in a captivating ruby satin dress with a seductive thigh-high slit.
With her ethereal beauty and graceful poise, Neha Sharma captivates in a black floral motif mini dress.
Neha Sharma looks absolutely fierce and stylish in her beige leather dress, giving off an edgy vibe that's hard to ignore!
Neha Sharma looks like a beacon of confidence and beauty in her figure-hugging bodycon dress.
Neha Sharma sets the temperature soaring in a tie-die co-ord set with a bralette top.
Looking an absolute thirst trap, Neha Sharma wore a sultry robe dress with feather detailing.
