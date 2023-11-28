7 Times Orry Made A Striking Fashion Statement
28 Nov, 2023
Simran Keswani
Orry is a dashing vision in ruby red as he clads in a daring sequin pantsuit
Orry makes a striking statement in a monochromatic sunset-hued suit that's as bold as it is bright.
Orry makes a sleek statement in a shimmering black turtleneck paired with utilitarian black cargo pants, blending casual with a hint of evening sparkle.
Orry strikes a perfect blend of laid-back vibes and statement-making fashion in his street-style ensemble.
He strikes a balance between edgy and laid-back in an oversized, textured jacket paired with black street-style pants and rugged sneakers for an effortlessly cool night-out vibe.
Orry exudes opulence in an intricately embroidered black suit, adorned with vibrant floral and geometric patterns, creating a rich tapestry of style and sophistication.
Orry stands out in a monochromatic pink ensemble with a patterned button-up shirt and matching trousers, finished with textured sneakers for a playful yet bold statement.
