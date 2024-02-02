8 Best Celebrity-Approved Formals You Can Buy

02 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Bhumi Pednekar commands attention in a black pantsuit with peak lapels, complete with a structured handbag and open-toe heels.

Showcasing minimalist elegance, Kareena Kapoor poses in a tailored grey sleeveless vest coat with pants, paired with pointed snakeskin heels.

Anushka Sharma looks effortlessly professional in a cream blazer, complementing it with dainty jewellery and a subtle smile

Malaika Arora creates a bold look in a pinstripe black suit with a structured silhouette, complemented by red pointed heels for a pop of colour.

Deepika Padukone looks striking in an all neutral outfit featuring beige pants, a white shirt, and beige sweater vest completed with nude pumps.

Kiara Advani exudes confidence in a striking purple power suit with statement sleeves and ankle-tie heels.

Alia Bhatt presents a modern take on business attire, wearing a sleek pinstripe suit with a deep neckline, looking poised and polished.

Karisma Kapoor looks classic in a black blazer over a lace camisole and jeans, paired with a metallic clutch for a blend of business and chic.

