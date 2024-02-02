8 Best Celebrity-Approved Formals You Can Buy
02 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Bhumi Pednekar commands attention in a black pantsuit with peak lapels, complete with a structured handbag and open-toe heels.
Showcasing minimalist elegance, Kareena Kapoor poses in a tailored grey sleeveless vest coat with pants, paired with pointed snakeskin heels.
Anushka Sharma looks effortlessly professional in a cream blazer, complementing it with dainty jewellery and a subtle smile
Malaika Arora creates a bold look in a pinstripe black suit with a structured silhouette, complemented by red pointed heels for a pop of colour.
Deepika Padukone looks striking in an all neutral outfit featuring beige pants, a white shirt, and beige sweater vest completed with nude pumps.
Kiara Advani exudes confidence in a striking purple power suit with statement sleeves and ankle-tie heels.
Alia Bhatt presents a modern take on business attire, wearing a sleek pinstripe suit with a deep neckline, looking poised and polished.
Karisma Kapoor looks classic in a black blazer over a lace camisole and jeans, paired with a metallic clutch for a blend of business and chic.
